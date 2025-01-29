Former NBA All-Star's G League Debut Goes Viral
Being the last pick in any draft presents challenges, but only some are able to prevail. Take Jimmy Butler, for example, who went from the last pick of the first round to multiple-time NBA All-Star. But there's also being the last person selected overall, as in the NBA Draft more times than not that player never touches the floor in the NBA. There is one exception to the rule, and that's Isaiah Thomas.
The Sacramento Kings decided to take the chance on the guard from Washington in the 2011 NBA Draft, and it paid off for them. He ended up peaking with the Kings at 20.3 points per game but saw stops along the way with Boston, Phoenix, Denver, and Los Angeles, among others. Tuesday night, he made a return to the NBA scene in the G League and sent the internet into a frenzy.
In his debut with the Salt Lake City Stars, Thomas exploded for 40 points and eight assists, converting all five of his free throw attempts in a loss to the Valley Suns. Thomas, who last appeared with the Phoenix Suns last year for six games, has been extremely vocal about making a return to the NBA.
While the Jazz don't make sense as a future NBA team for him, if Thomas continues to impress like he did tonight he could find himself on a team looking to add some depth after the trade deadline.
Thomas appeared with the Nuggets for a short stretch of 12 games during the 2018-19 season following his first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, as he averaged 8.1 points in 15.1 minutes of action per night.
