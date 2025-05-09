Game 3 Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder
The Denver Nuggets are bringing the series back home to the Ball Arena, where they will take on the number one seed Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Nuggets were able to steal game 1 in Oklahoma behind a ferocious comeback in the fourth quarter which was capped off by an Aaron Gordon three-pointer. The Thunder, however, came back with purpose in Game 2 with an impressive offensive barrage that saw them score 87 points in the first half.
The Nuggets only led once in Game 2, after the opening tip, and then fell behind throughout the rest of the game without ever recovering any of the lost ground. Russell Westbrook led the team off the bench with 19 points, 5 assists, and 1 rebound on 45/25/80 shooting splits.
Denver will look to have a short memory regarding the blunders of Game 2 and return to form for Friday. The Nuggets are coming into Game 3 with a clean injury report containing one player: DaRon Holmes II.
Nikola Jokic is AVAILABLE.
DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair.
The Thunder are coming into the game with one player listed on their injury report: Nikola Topic.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is AVAILABLE.
Nikola Topic is out due to left knee surgery.
The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off in Game 3 at 10:00 p.m. EST.
