Hall of Fame Coach Makes Very Controversial Caitlin Clark Statement
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is one of the most popular athletes in American sports. Revolutionizing the WNBA in her rookie season, the Indiana Fever star broke several records on and off the court. Between her unprecedented statistics and ability to drive viewership/attendance records, Clark met the hype she left Iowa with.
While Clark’s greatness on the court cannot be denied, some have attempted to prematurely place other players in the same conversation as her. This happened recently when former Denver Nuggets coach George Karl said one current college basketball star may already be better than the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year.
Karl, who is in the Basketball Hall of Fame, said USC guard JuJu Watkins may be better than Clark.
Via Karl: “As good as Caitlin Clark is, I’m thinking Juju Watkins may even be better. She looks to have the size, athleticism and talent to even compete in the NBA at some level!”
Karl received a lot of backlash for this statement, which prompted a follow-up post from the former Nuggets head coach.
Via Karl: “People need to chill about sports!! Caitlin is great, Juju is great and women’s hoops is growing. Juju could play at a highly competitive level - maybe G League and Euro League. Maybe NBA?? I’ve coached 2K NBA games but i could be wrong! It’s just my opinion!”
Watkins is incredible, but it is certainly controversial to already have her above Clark who dominated the WNBA in her rookie season.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player