How Does Denver's Offseason Moves Improve Their Title Chances?
A devastating loss in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals left the Denver Nuggets in an interesting place. They just fired their championship-winning head coach and general manager, Michael Malone and Calvin Booth, weeks prior, and made an improbable run in the playoffs. However, the roster still needed plenty of improvement.
Led by superstar Nikola Jokic and his co-star Jamal Murray, the Nuggets recognized the need to bolster their team, despite versatile forward Aaron Gordon having one of the best stretches of his career.
The front office went to work and virtually shifted the entire makeup of the roster in the offseason, bringing in valuable depth.
Cam Johnson
In a trade that sent Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets, the Nuggets acquired Cam Johnson. Johnson is a 6'8" wing that is a highly skilled "3-and-D" player who will fit seamlessly with the Nuggets' core.
Even though Porter Jr. was a critical part of the 2023 championship team, his shooting inconsistencies and defensive limitations were evident in the last two playoff runs for Denver.
Johnson now brings an incredible career 39-percent three-point percentage and a much stronger defensive presence to the Nuggets, and provides a hand-in-glove fit for Denver's starting lineup.
Jonas Valanciunas
Backup center has been a weakness for the Nuggets for a while. Although DeAndre Jordan was a fan favorite and built great chemistry with his teammates over his time in Denver, he was unplayable in most instances.
The Nuggets acquired Jonas Valanciunas from the Sacramento Kings, and he is a significant upgrade at the backup center position. At 6'11", he provides size, rebounding, and low-post scoring that can help with an interior presence while Nikola Jokic takes a breather.
Valanciunas is not the same player he was a few years ago, but still averaged 10.4 points and 7.7 rebounds in only 18.8 minutes per game in the 2024-2025 season.
Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr.
A fan favorite from the 2023 championship team, Bruce Brown returned to the Nuggets on a one-year veteran minimum, bringing versatility, energy, and championship experience to the Denver core.
His return immediately improves the chemistry of the team and will be a crucial player who can defend multiple positions. When healthy, he is one of the best role players in the NBA.
The Nuggets also signed veteran sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr. to a one-year, minimum contract. Hardaway Jr. was a big part of the Detroit Pistons' return to the playoffs in 2024-2025, and averaged 11.0 points last season with a 36.3 three-point percentage.
With Hardaway Jr.'s ability to get hot at any point and be a reliable shooter in the Nuggets system around Jokic, he will be pivotal in the second unit.
The Nuggets are certainly going to be in the championship contention mix in a loaded Western Conference, and with their very successful offseason, they could be back to being one of the best teams in the NBA.
