Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Atlanta Hawks
The Denver Nuggets are hosting a streaking Atlanta Hawks team that has won their last four games tonight. Meanwhile, the Nuggets have put on a winning streak of their own, winning their last two games and looking to take it to three tonight.
Tonight's game will be the final time these two teams will meet in the regular season. The Nuggets were able to blowout the Hawks in their last matchup with a final score of 141-111.
The injury report for today's game could however have an impact on the outcome with a staggering 14 players listed. The Nuggets have five players on their report: Aaron Gordon, Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Hall, and DaRon Holmes II.
Aaron Gordon is out with a right calf strain.
Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way contract, Vlatko Cancar is out due to rehabilitation of his left knee from surgery, PJ Hall is out due to his two-way contract, and DaRon Holmes II is out as he repairs his right Achilles tendon.
The Hawks have nine players listed on their report: Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kobe Bufkin, Dyson Daniels, Mouhamed Gueye, Larry Nance Jr., Daeqwon Plowden, Keaton Wallace, and Cody Zeller.
Trae Young is currently listed as probable as he deals with right achilles tendinitis.
Bogdan Bogdanovic is doubtful as he has a lower left leg contusion.
Kobe Bufkin is out with right shoulder injury management, Dyson Daniels is probable with an illness, Mouhamed Gueye is out on G League assignment, Larry Nance Jr. is out with a fractured fourth metacarpal in his right hand, Daeqwon Plowden is out on his two-way contract, Keaton Wallace is also out on his two-way contract, and Cody Zeller is not currently with the team.
The Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks will face off tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST.
