Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers
The Denver Nuggets are heading to Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, in the first game of their season series tonight. Tonight's matchup will be a great barometer for the Nuggets as the Cavaliers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Last season the Nuggets split the season series with the Cavaliers but will be looking to take the series this season, as both teams share the same size injury reports.
The Nuggets have five players listed on their injury report: Aaron Gordon, Spencer Jones, DaRon Holmes II, Trey Alexander, and Vlatko Cancar.
Aaron Gordon is currently listed as probable with his right calf strain, Spencer Jones is out on his two-way G League contract, DaRon Holmes II is out as he recovers his injured right Achilles tendon, Trey Alexander is out on his two-way G League contract, and Vlatko Cancar is out with a left knee sprain.
The Cavaliers have five players listed on their injury report: Emoni Bates, Ty Jerome, Max Strus, JT Thor, and Luke Travers. Emoni Bates is out on his two-way G League contract, Ty Jerome is questionable with illness, Max Strus is out with a right ankle sprain, JT Thor is out on his two-way G League contract, and Luke Travers is also out on his two-way G League contract.
The Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off tonight at 7:00 p.m. EST.
