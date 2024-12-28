Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Detroit Pistons in the first game of their regular season series matchup on Saturday night. The Pistons aren't the lackluster team they once were and are currently on a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Denver is on a two-game losing streak and still hasn't found any kind of consistent momentum.
The Nuggets have six players listed on their injury report for this game, which is the second night of a back to back following their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.
Five of the players listed for Denver are already ruled out: Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, Aaron Gordon, PJ Hall, and Daron Holmes II.
The other player on Denver’s injury report is starting point guard Jamal Murray who is probable with a right ankle sprain. This means he is expected to play.
The Pistons have five players listed on their injury report: Isaiah Stewart, Danis Jenkins, Bobi Klintman, Cole Swider, and Alondes Williams.
Isaiah Stewart is currently probable with a hyperextension sprain to his left knee, Danis Jenkins is out due to his two-way G League contract, Bobi Klintman is out on G League assignment, Cole Swider is out due to his two-way contract, and Alondes Williams is also out due to his two-way contract.
The Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons will face off tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Player Patrick Beverley Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Kevin Durant Makes Russell Westbrook Statement After Nuggets-Suns
Nuggets Coach Michael Malone Breaks Silence on Aaron Gordon's Injury