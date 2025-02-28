Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons
The Denver Nuggets are heading right back into action after last night's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. They are continuing their four-game road trip with a stop in Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons.
Friday's game will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. Denver was able to secure the 134-121 win in their last meeting behind another stellar performance of Nikola Jokic. The reigning MVP put up 37 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists on 65/80/79 shooting splits.
The Pistons are currently one of the league's hottest teams, having won their last eight games. The Nuggets will need to focus on Friday's game to snap the Piston's streak and get back on track.
The Nuggets have seven players listed on their injury report: Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Peyton Watson, DaRon Holmes II, PJ Hall, Vlatko Cancar, and Trey Alexander.
Jamal Murray is PROBABLE with left knee inflammation.
Aaron Gordon is QUESTIONABLE with a left ankle sprain.
Peyton Watson is out with a right knee sprain, DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair, PJ Hall is out due to his two-way contract, Vlatko Cancar is out due to left knee surgery rehab, and Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way contract.
The Pistons have five players listed on their injury report: Dennis Schroder, Simone Fontecchio, Ron Harper Jr., Jaden Ivey, and Tolu Smith.
Dennis Schroder is probable with a left ankle sprain, Simone Fontecchio is probable with a right finger dislocation, Ron Harper Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, Jaden Ivey is out with a left fibula fracture, and Tolu Smith is out due to his two-way contract.
The Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons will face off Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST.
