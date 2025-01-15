Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the streaking Houston Rockets on Wednesday night in the first game of their regular season series.
Both teams are coming into this game having won their last four games in a row and neither team will be easily swayed into giving that up. The Nuggets, however, are on the back end of back-to-back having played and beat the Dallas Mavericks just the night before with a final score of 112-101.
The Nuggets have submitted their injury report and they have seven players listed: Vlatko Cancar, Aaron Gordon, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones, Jamal Murray, and Julian Strawther,
Cancar, Holmes, Hall, and Jones are out. Gordon is questionable with right calf injury management.
Murray is probable with left knee inflammation. Strawther is also probable with a right knee strain.
The Rockets have five players listed on their injury report: Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr., N'Faly Dante, Jack McVeigh, and Jock Landale.
Tari Eason is currently listed as doubtful with injury management for his left lower leg, Jabari Smith Jr. is out with a fractured left metacarpal, N'Faly Dante is out due to his two-way contract, Jack McVeigh is out due to his two-way contract, and Jock Landale is out due to personal reasons.
The Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets will face off on Wednesday night at 9:00 p.m. EST.
