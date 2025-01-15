Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets

Inside The Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are on the second night of a back-to-back against the Houston Rockets.

Dec 8, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena.
Dec 8, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the streaking Houston Rockets on Wednesday night in the first game of their regular season series.

Both teams are coming into this game having won their last four games in a row and neither team will be easily swayed into giving that up. The Nuggets, however, are on the back end of back-to-back having played and beat the Dallas Mavericks just the night before with a final score of 112-101.

The Nuggets have submitted their injury report and they have seven players listed: Vlatko Cancar, Aaron Gordon, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones, Jamal Murray, and Julian Strawther,

Cancar, Holmes, Hall, and Jones are out. Gordon is questionable with right calf injury management.

Murray is probable with left knee inflammation. Strawther is also probable with a right knee strain.

Jamal Murray and Quentin Grimes
Jan 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks guard Quentin Grimes (5) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Rockets have five players listed on their injury report: Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr., N'Faly Dante, Jack McVeigh, and Jock Landale.

Tari Eason is currently listed as doubtful with injury management for his left lower leg, Jabari Smith Jr. is out with a fractured left metacarpal, N'Faly Dante is out due to his two-way contract, Jack McVeigh is out due to his two-way contract, and Jock Landale is out due to personal reasons.

Tari Eason of the Rockets
Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) celebrates after the game against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets will face off on Wednesday night at 9:00 p.m. EST.

