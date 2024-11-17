Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight, but two of the most important players on the court may not be available for the big matchup. There are a combined 10 names listed on the injury report between both teams.
The Nuggets have six players listed on their injury report: Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones, and Jalen Pickett. Nikola Jokic is questionable due to personal reasons, Aaron Gordon is out due to a right calf strain, Vlatko Cancar is probable due to a right ankle sprain, DaRon Holmes II is out due to a right Achilles tendon repair, Spencer Jones is out due to a G League two-way, and Jalen Pickett is out due to a G League assignment.
The Memphis Grizzlies have four players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, GG Jackson, and Cam Spencer. Ja Morant is out due to a right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains, Marcus Smart is doubtful due to an illness, GG Jackson is out due to a right fifth metatarsal repair, and Cam Spencer is out due to a right ankle sprain.
Denver currently has a five-game winning streak against the Grizzlies, with their last loss being on February 25, 2023.
The Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies face off at 6:00 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player