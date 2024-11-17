Inside The Nuggets

Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies

There are major names listed on the injury report between the Nugget and Grizzlies

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) gives direction as Memphis Grizzlies center Trey Jemison (55) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) gives direction as Memphis Grizzlies center Trey Jemison (55) defends during the second half at FedExForum.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight, but two of the most important players on the court may not be available for the big matchup. There are a combined 10 names listed on the injury report between both teams.

The Nuggets have six players listed on their injury report: Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones, and Jalen Pickett. Nikola Jokic is questionable due to personal reasons, Aaron Gordon is out due to a right calf strain, Vlatko Cancar is probable due to a right ankle sprain, DaRon Holmes II is out due to a right Achilles tendon repair, Spencer Jones is out due to a G League two-way, and Jalen Pickett is out due to a G League assignment.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts in the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Memphis Grizzlies have four players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, GG Jackson, and Cam Spencer. Ja Morant is out due to a right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains, Marcus Smart is doubtful due to an illness, GG Jackson is out due to a right fifth metatarsal repair, and Cam Spencer is out due to a right ankle sprain.

Denver currently has a five-game winning streak against the Grizzlies, with their last loss being on February 25, 2023.

The Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies face off at 6:00 p.m. EST tonight.

