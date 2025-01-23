Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings
The Denver Nuggets are taking on the Sacramento Kings tonight, in what will be game two of four of their regular season series matchup.
The Nuggets came away with the 130-129 victory in their last meeting behind Jamal Murray's game-winning jumper with 8.6 seconds left in the game. Murray totaled 28 points, 2 rebounds, and 6 assists on 42/50/100 shooting splits. Although Murray led the team in scoring, Nikola Jokic poured in his triple-double with 20 points, 14 rebounds, and 13 assists.
The Nuggets have four players listed on their injury report: Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, Trey Alexander, and Spencer Jones.
Vlatko Cancar is out due to left knee surgery rehabilitation DaRon Holmes II is out with a right Achilles tendon repair, Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way contract, and Spencer Jones is also out due to his two-way contract. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the entire starting lineup is listed as available against the Kings.
The Kings have three players listed on their injury report: Isaiah Crawford, Colby Jones, and Isaac Jones. Isaiah Crawford is out with a G League two-way, Colby Jones is out with a G League assignment, and Isaac Jones is out with a G League assignment. De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan are all listed as available.
The Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings will face off tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST.
