Is Jaylen Brown Playing? Final Celtics vs Nuggets Injury Report
The Boston Celtics host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, as two of the top teams in the NBA face off. Each team sits in second place in their respective conferences, and Sunday's matchup could easily be a 2025 NBA Finals preview.
The Nuggets are led by superstar center Nikola Jokic, who has won three of the last four NBA MVP awards. The Celtics, on the other hand, have one of the most balanced attacks in the league led by MVP candidate Jayson Tatum and reigning NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.
After missing three of the last seven games, many feared Brown would miss Sunday's marquee matchup, but fans are in luck.
The Celtics have three players listed on their injury report: Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jaylen Brown.
Jaylen Brown has been upgraded to AVAILABLE, despite right knee pain.
Jrue Holiday is OUT with a right hand mallet finger.
Kristaps Porzingis is OUT with a non-covid illness.
The Nuggets have seven players listed on their injury report: Aaron Gordon, Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II, Zeke Nnaji, and Peyton Watson.
Aaron Gordon is a GAME-TIME DECISION with a left ankle sprain.
Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way contract, Vlatko Cancar is out due to left knee rehabilitation from surgery, PJ Hall is out due to his two-way contract, DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair, Zeke Nnaji is questionable with a left ankle sprain, and Peyton Watson is out with a right knee sprain.
The Nuggets and Celtics face off at 1 p.m. EST in Boston on Sunday.
