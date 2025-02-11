Jamal Murray Final Injury Status for Nuggets-Blazers
The Denver Nuggets have been one of the hottest teams in basketball over their last 13 games, entering their Monday night contest on an NBA-best six-game winning streak. However, their opponent on Monday is also one of the hottest teams in basketball, as visitors the Portland Trail Blazers are 10-3 over their last 13 games.
Even though Portland headed into this season with no expectations, as they were set to be bottom of the Western Conference, they've managed to separate themselves from that position of the standings and have a chance to overtake the San Antonio Spurs. However, the Nuggets won't be easy to defeat, as they'll have their star guard available.
After missing last Thursday's game against the Orlando Magic but being active on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns, Jamal Murray has cleared all potential injury concerns with his knee and will suit up for Denver tonight.
Luckily for Denver fans, Murray is playing his best basketball of the season over his last 14 games. During that stretch, he's averaging 23.6 points, 6.2 assists, and shooting 52.2% from the field. Now, facing a Trail Blazers defense that is 21st in the league in three-point shooting percentage allowed, Murray could be in for a stellar night from behind the arc.
Tip-off is set in Denver for 9:00 PM EST as the Nuggets will still be without Michael Porter Jr. and Russell Westbrook.
