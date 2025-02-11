Inside The Nuggets

Jamal Murray Final Injury Status for Nuggets-Blazers

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has final injury status revealed ahead of Portland Trail Blazers contest

Liam Willerup

Jan 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets have been one of the hottest teams in basketball over their last 13 games, entering their Monday night contest on an NBA-best six-game winning streak. However, their opponent on Monday is also one of the hottest teams in basketball, as visitors the Portland Trail Blazers are 10-3 over their last 13 games.

Even though Portland headed into this season with no expectations, as they were set to be bottom of the Western Conference, they've managed to separate themselves from that position of the standings and have a chance to overtake the San Antonio Spurs. However, the Nuggets won't be easy to defeat, as they'll have their star guard available.

After missing last Thursday's game against the Orlando Magic but being active on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns, Jamal Murray has cleared all potential injury concerns with his knee and will suit up for Denver tonight.

Luckily for Denver fans, Murray is playing his best basketball of the season over his last 14 games. During that stretch, he's averaging 23.6 points, 6.2 assists, and shooting 52.2% from the field. Now, facing a Trail Blazers defense that is 21st in the league in three-point shooting percentage allowed, Murray could be in for a stellar night from behind the arc.

Tip-off is set in Denver for 9:00 PM EST as the Nuggets will still be without Michael Porter Jr. and Russell Westbrook.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

