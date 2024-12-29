Inside The Nuggets

Jamal Murray Makes Russell Westbrook Statement After Nuggets-Pistons

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray spoke on his teammate Russell Westbrook.

Joey Linn

Nov 19, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) talks with guard Russell Westbrook (4) during a time out during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
Nov 19, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) talks with guard Russell Westbrook (4) during a time out during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets defeated the Detroit Pistons by a final score of 134-121 on Saturday night, getting back in the win column after falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

Russell Westbrook got the start again in Aaron Gordon’s injury absence, as Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has been opting for the veteran point guard over young forward Peyton Watson. Tallying eight points, nine rebounds, and eight assists in the winning effort, Westbrook was also able to get his teammates and the crowd going.

After some back-and-forth with Isaiah Stewart and other Pistons players, Westbrook continued to talk and hype up the crowd.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was asked about this after the game, and said it got everyone going.

“Russ got it started and we never looked back,” Murray said. 

When asked if there’s value in Westbrook doing that, Murray said, “Hell yeah. Because he’s not gonna stop, man. I love it. He’s gonna turn up the pressure and I think we all respond in different ways. Russ is a talker and he lets you know about stuff. He brings energy and effort in everything he does... Russ got the whole team going."

The Nuggets are now 7-2 in Westbrook’s nine starts, as the 17-year veteran has filled in nicely whenever called upon in that role. Denver's next game is on Monday against the Utah Jazz.

