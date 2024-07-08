Jamal Murray's Future with Denver Nuggets Receives Potentially Concerning Update
Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray will make $36M next season in the final year of his contract. An integral piece to this Nuggets group that won a championship in 2023 and has become one of the best teams in basketball, Murray means a lot to Denver.
With the NBA's new CBA being so restrictive, teams have been forced to make difficult decisions on even their most important players. This has changed the landscape of contract negotiations, as teams must be incredibly mindful of the first and second apron.
While it is unclear exactly how the new CBA has impacted Murray's contract extension talks with Denver, it was reported by Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports that a max extension "without any stipulations" has not been offered by the Nuggets:
Blackburn added that there is a possibility this becomes a bigger story than initially anticipated, as there was a lot of reported optimism that Murray and the Nuggets would easily reach an agreement. As Blackburn notes, that very will could still take place soon, but there seems to be a bit of separation between the two sides as things stand.
This report has caused quite a bit of concern among Nuggets fans, as many of them are already frustrated with how this summer has gone for the 2023 champions. Losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Nuggets have yet to replace him with an external addition. It remains possible that Denver adds LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook following a trade or buyout, but for now they have been very quiet in free agency.
As for Murray, it would be very surprising to see him not get an extension done with Denver, but for now it is being reported that the situation could become a bigger story than expected.
Related Articles
Denver Nuggets Star Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Brother Punching Fan
Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Team USA's Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision
Nikola Jokic's Former Teammate Makes Massive Luka Doncic Statement