Jamal Murray's Game-Winning Shot in Nuggets-Kings Goes Viral
Riding a two-game win streak, the Denver Nuggets went into Sacramento on Monday night to face the Kings in an ultra-competitive Western Conference battle. In what has been a fairly disappointing 2024-25 season for Denver, they are finding their rhythm and capitalized against the Kings in a 130-129 win.
While the Nuggets won, it was not a pretty game. Denver held a 23-point lead early in the game, before letting the Kings storm back to take a ten-point lead late in the fourth quarter.
Ultimately, the Nuggets got the job done, with a special thanks to star point guard Jamal Murray. Murray had a team-high 28 points, capped off by a game-winner with eight seconds left. Murray's clutch performance to give Denver the win on Monday night has gone viral.
Via Hoop Central: "JAMAL MURRAY FOR THE WIN."
Via NBA: "JAMAL MURRAY'S GO-AHEAD JUMPER FOR THE WIN!"
Via StatMuse: "Jamal Murray tonight:
28 PTS
6 AST
and one clutch jumper."
Murray has continuously been one of the top clutch performers in the playoffs, but his regular-season performances have not seemed as noteworthy. Murray is averaging just 17.9 points per game on the season, as his 15-point fourth-quarter performance on Monday nearly matched his average output on the season.
If the Nuggets want to become serious contenders this season, Murray needs to continue to take over games like he did in Sacramento on Monday night.
