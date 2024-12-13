Inside The Nuggets

Jamal Murray's Injury Status for Nuggets-Clippers

The Denver Nuggets have released their injury report against the LA Clippers.

Joey Linn

Nov 22, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts after a play in the final seconds of the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena.
Nov 22, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts after a play in the final seconds of the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the LA Clippers on Friday night at Ball Arena. Having dropped both games against their Western Conference rivals this season, the Nuggets are looking to avoid losing the season series.

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray has missed the last two games due to right hamstring inflammation. Denver has been starting Russell Westbrook in Murray’s absence, and the 17-year veteran has filled in nicely.

There was some confusion on the injury report as it pertains to Murray’s current status. Initially listing him as questionable, the Nuggets then dropped their game preview that had Murray ruled out. The team has since updated that preview, placing Murray back to questionable.

Murray has not been himself this season, averaging just 17.8 points on 42.0 percent from the field and 3.3. percent from three. These struggles are concerning when considering the $207 million extension he just signed in Denver, but there is certainly reason to believe he can return to form.

If Murray is unable to go, Westbrook will start in his place. Westbrook has averaged 14.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.2 rebounds on 52.1 percent shooting in his five starts the season. Denver has gone 4-1  in those games, as Westbrook and Nikola Jokic have been an effective duo.

Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook
Nov 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) embraces guard Russell Westbrook (4) during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Murray will likely receive a final status closer to game time, which is 6:00 PM PT at Ball Arena.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News