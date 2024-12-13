Jamal Murray's Injury Status for Nuggets-Clippers
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the LA Clippers on Friday night at Ball Arena. Having dropped both games against their Western Conference rivals this season, the Nuggets are looking to avoid losing the season series.
Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray has missed the last two games due to right hamstring inflammation. Denver has been starting Russell Westbrook in Murray’s absence, and the 17-year veteran has filled in nicely.
There was some confusion on the injury report as it pertains to Murray’s current status. Initially listing him as questionable, the Nuggets then dropped their game preview that had Murray ruled out. The team has since updated that preview, placing Murray back to questionable.
Murray has not been himself this season, averaging just 17.8 points on 42.0 percent from the field and 3.3. percent from three. These struggles are concerning when considering the $207 million extension he just signed in Denver, but there is certainly reason to believe he can return to form.
If Murray is unable to go, Westbrook will start in his place. Westbrook has averaged 14.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.2 rebounds on 52.1 percent shooting in his five starts the season. Denver has gone 4-1 in those games, as Westbrook and Nikola Jokic have been an effective duo.
Murray will likely receive a final status closer to game time, which is 6:00 PM PT at Ball Arena.
