Jamal Murray's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Lakers
The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to play on Wednesday.
The Denver Nuggets are entering this game coming off a win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday in a game that Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray missed. The Nuggets have split the last six games they have played and should be desperate to find a rhythm down the stretch.
As for the Los Angeles Lakers, they enter this game on a two-game win streak with their most recent win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday but continue to play without superstar forward LeBron James.
The Lakers and Nuggets have already played three times with Denver leading the series 2-1, but this is the last time the teams will face off in the regular season.
The Nuggets have seven players on the injury report including star point guard Jamal Murray, who is listed as questionable due to a right ankle sprain.
Murray is averaging 21.5 points, 6.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds while shooting 47/40/89 making him one of the most dangerous scorers across the league. Murray missed their last game against the Warriors, and could possibly miss Wednesday’s game, which would be a huge loss for the Nuggets against a dangerous Lakers team.
Tip-off between the two Western Conference powerhouses is set for 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday night.
