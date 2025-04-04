Jamal Murray's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Warriors
The Denver Nuggets could be getting their star point guard back.
Following the Nuggets' 127-117 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks last week, Jamal Murray was favoring his right leg. Despite the injury, Murray played 37 minutes and scored 17 points to go along with six assists and four rebounds in the win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and co.
However, Murray hasn't touched the court since the injury, missing games against the Utah Jazz, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Los Angeles Lakers. The team officially listed the 28-year-old as dealing with right hamstring inflammation during his absence.
Ahead of the Nuggets' Friday night showdown with the Golden State Warriors, the club released their official injury report, which lists Murray as questionable for the contest with Steph Curry and co.
While Murray has dealt with numerous injuries over the past number of seasons, if he suits up for just one more game, this season, it'll be his 66th appearance of the season, good enough for his highest regular season total since his 2018-2019 campaign.
In his eighth NBA season, Murray is currently having his best statistical season of his career, notching 21.6 points per contest to go along with 6.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
The Nuggets and Warriors' massive playoff implication showdown tips off at 10:00 p.m. EST on Friday night from the Chase Center.