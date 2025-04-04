NBA Fans React to Nikola Jokic Injury News Before Nuggets-Warriors
Nikola Jokic's return is near.
Following Tuesday night's 140-139 double overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Nuggets star big man Nikola Jokic sat out the team's 113-106 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday evening.
After logging 53 minutes, which included not coming off the court for the final 41 minutes of the game, Jokic had yet another historic night, putting up an NBA season-high 61 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the crushing defeat against the T'Wolves on Tuesday night.
Jokic appears to be ready to return to the Nuggets' lineup on Friday night for a pivotal showdown against the Golden State Warriors, as the club has upgraded his status to 'probable' with a left ankle impingement.
The three-time NBA's Most Valuable Player is having another MVP-caliber season, averaging 29.7 points per game to go along with 12.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists per contest.
With 'The Joker' returning to action on Friday night, many fans are sending the Warriors their thoughts and prayers as the reigning MVP is making one final push to put some distance between he and Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the league's premier award.
"MVP back!" one fan said.
"Warriors shaking" another fan claimed.
While a Nuggets fan claimed that after back-to-back losses, that the 2023 champions are 'back.'
With just five games remaining on the schedule, the Nuggets look to remain in the race for the Western Conference's third seed. Jokic and co. are in a deadlock with the Los Angeles Lakers for the west's number three seed.
The Nuggets and Warriors tip-off at 10:00 p.m. EST on Friday night.