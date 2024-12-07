Jamal Murray’s Injury Status for Nuggets-Wizards
The Denver Nuggets have been on a wild ride throughout the 2024-25 season, not winning consecutive games in nearly a month. The Nuggets have fallen to 11-9 on the season, sitting in eighth place in the Western Conference. Thankfully for Denver, they head into one of their easiest games of the season on Saturday night.
Amid a three-game road trip, the Nuggets travel to face the Washington Wizards on Saturday. The Wizards are on pace to have one of the worst seasons in NBA history, winning just two of their first 20 games. If the Nuggets struggle against an all-time-bad Wizards squad, then there are bigger issues to worry about.
Unfortunately for Denver, they have a few key players on the injury report that might hold them back from a dominating performance in Washington. Nuggets star point guard Jamal Murray is heading into Saturday's matchup with a "questionable" status designation.
Murray, 27, has been a key piece to Denver's recent success alongside three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Murray has already missed three games this season, but Denver is 0-3 without him, keep fans confident if the star point guard has to miss Saturday's matchup.
Murray is having the worst statistical year of his career since his sophomore season, averaging 17.8 points and 6.2 assists per game with 42.0/33.3/80.3 shooting splits. Despite his relatively poor performance this season, Murray remains a huge part of Denver's offense and is the true X-factor for any hope of postseason success.
