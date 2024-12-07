Jamal Murray’s Injury Status for Nuggets-Wizards

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Wizards:



PROBABLE:

Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Strain)



QUESTIONABLE:

Jamal Murray (Right Hamstring Inflammation)

Dario Šarić (Left Ankle Sprain)



OUT:

DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)

Vlatko Čančar (Left Knee… pic.twitter.com/EY0UXNNZDD