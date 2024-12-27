Jamal Murray's Official Injury Status for Nuggets-Cavaliers
On Friday, the Denver Nuggets are taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are winners of five straight games. This will be the second time these two teams clash this season, with the first game going in favor of the Cavaliers with a final score of 126-114. All five Denver starters put-up double-digit points in the game but the bench came short scoring just 16 points versus the 43 points scored by the Cavaliers bench.
The Nuggets are currently sitting at the 5th seed in the Western Conference, however, there is a log jam between the Nuggets, Lakers, and Clippers, with all teams sitting 7.5 games back of the 1st seed, a win or loss would mean drastic changes in the seeding.
Entering this game against Cleveland, the Nuggets have Jamal Murray on the injury report.
Murray has been listed as probable as he deals with a right ankle sprain. In the thirteen games Jamal has played against the Cavaliers he has averaged 18.9 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.2 rebounds on 53/43/86 shooting splits.
The Nuggets will need Murray and his production in this game as they are going up against the current number one rated defense in the NBA. The probable listing means Murray is expected to play, but if he is unexpectedly downgraded, Russell Westbrook would start.
The Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off tonight in the Mile High City at 9:00 p.m. EST.
