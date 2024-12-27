Inside The Nuggets

Jamal Murray's Official Injury Status for Nuggets-Cavaliers

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray is currently listed on the injury report against Cleveland.

Farbod Esnaashari

May 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in at Target Center.
On Friday, the Denver Nuggets are taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are winners of five straight games. This will be the second time these two teams clash this season, with the first game going in favor of the Cavaliers with a final score of 126-114. All five Denver starters put-up double-digit points in the game but the bench came short scoring just 16 points versus the 43 points scored by the Cavaliers bench.

The Nuggets are currently sitting at the 5th seed in the Western Conference, however, there is a log jam between the Nuggets, Lakers, and Clippers, with all teams sitting 7.5 games back of the 1st seed, a win or loss would mean drastic changes in the seeding.

Entering this game against Cleveland, the Nuggets have Jamal Murray on the injury report.

Murray has been listed as probable as he deals with a right ankle sprain. In the thirteen games Jamal has played against the Cavaliers he has averaged 18.9 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.2 rebounds on 53/43/86 shooting splits.

The Nuggets will need Murray and his production in this game as they are going up against the current number one rated defense in the NBA. The probable listing means Murray is expected to play, but if he is unexpectedly downgraded, Russell Westbrook would start.

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) celebrates a basket by guard Jamal Murray (27) next to forward Aaron Gordon (32) against the New Orleans Pelicans during overtime at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off tonight in the Mile High City at 9:00 p.m. EST.

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

11-year veteran inside of NBA arenas. Published for ESPN, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and FanNation. Follow @Farbod_E on Twitter.

