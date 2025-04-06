Jamal Murray's Official Injury Status for Nuggets vs Pacers
The Denver Nuggets have been slumping as of late, with three straight losses that have them in jeopardy of missing out on home-court advantage in the upcoming NBA playoffs. On Sunday, they'll look to bounce back against a tough Indiana Pacers team that has won their last three contests.
While Denver's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves was tough given two crucial late-game mistakes, the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors took advantage of a shorthanded Nuggets team. Needing everyone they can down the stretch as they look to lock up a top-four seed, the Nuggets will look to see a change in injury status from their star guard, who's listed for Sunday's contest.
Jamal Murray remains questionable with a right hamstring injury, as the Nuggets star guard is in jeopardy of missing his fifth straight contest for Denver. Even though Denver has depth to fill in his absence, it's clear the team isn't the same without him.
Not only does Denver need Murray down the stretch as they look to avoid any further fall in the standings, but Murray's performances in the playoffs over the years have been crucial to Denver's success. In 65 career playoff games, Murray boasts a 24.2 points per game average while shooting 45.9% from the field.
Whether or not Murray suits up, the tip-off between the Nuggets and Pacers is set for 8:00 p.m. EST at Ball Arena in Denver.
