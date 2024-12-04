Inside The Nuggets

Jamal Murray's Steph Curry Statement After Warriors-Nuggets

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray opened up on guarding Steph Curry

Farbod Esnaashari

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) chases Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) as he brings the ball up court during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) chases Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) as he brings the ball up court during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Steph Curry is one of the hardest players in the NBA to guard, and very few players know that better than Nuggets guard Jamal Murray.

Last night, as the Nuggets faced off against the Warriors, Murray had the difficult task of guarding Curry throughout the game. While many believe that guarding Curry on the ball is difficult, Murray revealed that guarding him off the ball may be even more difficult. The level of communication it takes to stay on Curry is something that many players don't speak about.

"Steph, obviously very hard to guard, he moves a lot," Murray said. "I think they missed Draymond out there just because their timing was a little off. He was open for like a split second and that's normally when he gets it. But Steph man, you can play good defense on him, he passes it, and then you gotta chase him wherever he's going. Then you gotta talk if you're gonna switch, that's the tough part. When he gives it up, everybody has to know where he's going or where he's going to be."

On Tuesdsay night, Curry put up 24 points, 11 assists, and 7 rebounds, but he did it on 8/23 shooting from the field. It was a rare night of struggling for Curry where it looked like he legitimately needed another All-Star out there. Murray didn't too much better himself, but he had the three-time MVP Nikola Jokic by his side, who had a historic night.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

11-year veteran inside of NBA arenas. Published for ESPN, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and FanNation. Follow @Farbod_E on Twitter.

Home/News