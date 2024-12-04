Jamal Murray's Steph Curry Statement After Warriors-Nuggets
Steph Curry is one of the hardest players in the NBA to guard, and very few players know that better than Nuggets guard Jamal Murray.
Last night, as the Nuggets faced off against the Warriors, Murray had the difficult task of guarding Curry throughout the game. While many believe that guarding Curry on the ball is difficult, Murray revealed that guarding him off the ball may be even more difficult. The level of communication it takes to stay on Curry is something that many players don't speak about.
"Steph, obviously very hard to guard, he moves a lot," Murray said. "I think they missed Draymond out there just because their timing was a little off. He was open for like a split second and that's normally when he gets it. But Steph man, you can play good defense on him, he passes it, and then you gotta chase him wherever he's going. Then you gotta talk if you're gonna switch, that's the tough part. When he gives it up, everybody has to know where he's going or where he's going to be."
On Tuesdsay night, Curry put up 24 points, 11 assists, and 7 rebounds, but he did it on 8/23 shooting from the field. It was a rare night of struggling for Curry where it looked like he legitimately needed another All-Star out there. Murray didn't too much better himself, but he had the three-time MVP Nikola Jokic by his side, who had a historic night.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player