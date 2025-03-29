Jamal Murray Suddenly Downgraded for Nuggets-Jazz
The Denver Nuggets are set to match up against the Utah Jazz on Friday night, where they'll look to get back to their winning ways as they haven't captured consecutive wins since the beginning of March. With a matchup against the league's worst team in the Jazz, the opportunity is there for Denver.
A big bonus for them getting back to winning again is the return of Nikola Jokic, who had 39 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in his return against the Milwaukee Bucks. Looking to have the team healthy going into the final games of the season, the Nuggets have unexpectedly downgraded one of their top guards.
Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been downgraded to out as he deals with a right hamstring injury. After a brief two-game absence earlier this month, Murray has appeared in the last four games for the Nuggets. During that stretch, he averaged 23.5 points and 5.5 assists per game.
Luckily for Denver, they have one of the top reserve point guards in the NBA, former All-Star Russell Westbrook. In 35 games as a starter this year, with and without Murray, Westbrook has averaged 14.8 points, 7.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. While an announcement has yet to be made, he's expected to play a big role in Murray's absence.
Looking toward Friday night's game, tip-off in Denver between the Nuggets and Jazz is set for 9:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Massive Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz Injury Report
Former NBA Star's Cryptic Reaction to Shocking Taylor Jenkins Firing