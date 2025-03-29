Jamal Murray Suddenly Downgraded for Nuggets-Jazz

Injury Update ahead of tonight’s game against the Jazz:



AVAILABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Left Ankle Impingement)

Christian Braun (Left Foot Strain)

Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Injury Management/Left Ankle Sprain)

Michael Porter Jr. (Low Back Strain)



OUT:

OUT:

Jamal Murray (Right…