Jamal Murray's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Jazz
The Denver Nuggets are set to host the Utah Jazz on Friday night.
The Nuggets are entering Friday's game following a win on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Nuggets won by 10 points, largely due to three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic, who finished the game with 39 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds.
The Jazz are entering this game on a four-game losing streak with their most recent loss coming against the Houston Rockets. The Rockets walked away with an 11-point victory over the Jazz on Thursday, as Utah has now lost 14 of their last 15 games.
The Jazz and Nuggets have played three times so far this season, with the Nuggets winning every meeting so far. Friday's game will be the final one between the two teams this season.
The Nuggets have many players on the injury report, including star point guard Jamal Murray. The Nuggets are listing Murray as questionable for Friday's game due to a low back strain.
Murray played on Wednesday and finished the game with 17 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds in 37 minutes to help lead Denver to a win. He has been a star this season, averaging 21.6 points, 6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game with 48/40/89 shooting splits.
The Nuggets play better than ever when Murray is healthy alongside Jokic. The two have been one of the better duos across the league, playing a huge factor in Denver's immense success.
The Nuggets and Jazz will face off at 9:00 p.m. EST in Denver on Friday.
