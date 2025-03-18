Jamal Murray's Final Injury Status for Nuggets-Warriors
On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets will take on the Golden State Warriors without their starting point guard.
The two teams will face off for the second time, giving Denver the chance to most up to a 2-0 lead in their three-game series. However, the third seed will come into the matchup shorthanded as Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, and Christian Braun are listed as out on the latest injury report.
The Nuggets will have their hands full against the Warriors with the addition of Jimmy Butler, who is currently enjoying a seven-game winning streak after their win over the New York Knicks. Golden State will be an even tougher obstacle to overcome as Denver misses their two-star players.
Denver initially listed Murray as questionable for Monday night's game after he sustained a sprained ankle. Likewise, Jokic has been listed as probable for a few games in a row due to a nagging injury, but are both officially inactive for tonight.
Despite a rocky start to the season, Murray has been very available for the Nuggets this season. The point guard has played in 61 out of 68 games for the team, missing only seven overall. Through those 61 games he's averaged 21.5 points, 6.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds on 47/40/89 shooting from the field.
The Denver Nuggets have had the Warriors' number for the last two seasons, going on an eight-game winning streak against them. Meanwhile, Golden State is 14-1 since they acquired Butler from the Miami Heat back in February, and they're looking to continue a strong push since the All-Star break.
Tip-off for the Denver Nuggets vs. the Golden State Warriors is set for 10:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.
