Jamal Murray's Final Injury Status for Nuggets-Warriors

Injury Update ahead of tonight’s game against the Warriors:



AVAILABLE:

Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Injury Management/Left Ankle Sprain)



OUT:

Nikola Jokić (Right Elbow Contusion/Left Ankle Impingement)

Christian Braun (Left Foot Inflammation)

Jamal Murray (Left Knee Inflammation)… pic.twitter.com/xYL0vXBT0p