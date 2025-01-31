Joel Embiid's Injury Status for Nuggets vs 76ers
One of the most shocking stats in the NBA is the fact Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid have only faced off eight times in their career. Even more surprisingly, Embiid holds a 6-2 winning record over Jokic in those games.
The Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers are on opposite ends of the spectrum right now. Denver is practically fully healthy, but they're on a three-game losing streak. Meanwhile, Philadelphia has been missing Embiid for an extended period of time, but they're on a four-game winning streak. Something will have to give as the two teams face off on Friday night.
The Philadelphia 76ers will have to do it again without Joel Embiid on Friday night, as he's listed as out against the Denver Nuggets due to left knee injury management. It will be the 14th straight game Embiid has missed.
Even though the 76ers are missing both Embiid and Paul George, Denver can not afford to sleep on Friday night. Philadelphia has won four straight games for a reason, and they've been against the: Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, and Sacramento Kings.
Philadelphia has managed to get a very impressive win streak under their belts, and Denver is very desperate for a win. It's the perfect test for Denver to show that they can get out of their funk. If not, there will be much more serious problems needing to be addressed before the trade deadline.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. EST.
