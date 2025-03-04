Inside The Nuggets

Key Denver Nuggets Player's Unfortunate Injury News After Celtics Game

Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther has unfortunate injury news revealed after Boston Celtics loss

Mar 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet (40) dunks the ball during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Mar 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet (40) dunks the ball during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets have been rather inconsistent since their nine-game winning streak was broken, not winning or losing consecutive games since. Ending their four-game road trip on Sunday, the Nuggets fell to the reigning NBA Champions, the Boston Celtics, 110-103. Despite a near triple-double from Nikola Jokic, Boston won the game due to their free throw shooting.

Returning to Denver for a quick two-game home stand, the Nuggets matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday looking to avoid a losing streak. While the Nuggets have been battling minor injuries as of late, recent news indicates they'll be without a key player for nearly a month.

The Nuggets have announced that second-year guard Julian Strawther suffered a left knee sprain against the Celtics and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Strawther has broken into Denver's rotation in his second season, averaging 9.4 points in 22.1 minutes per night for the Nuggets.

A tough blow to Denver's rotation that is still dealing with injury concerns to forward Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets will likely rely more on second-year guard Jalen Pickett, who saw an increased role when Russell Westbrook was sidelined.

Nuggets guard Julian Strawthe
Feb 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Given Denver's position in the standings and how close the second through fifth seeds are in the Western Conference, the Strawther news could lead to them falling out of a top four seed and losing home-court advantage in the first round.

