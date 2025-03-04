Key Denver Nuggets Player's Unfortunate Injury News After Celtics Game
The Denver Nuggets have been rather inconsistent since their nine-game winning streak was broken, not winning or losing consecutive games since. Ending their four-game road trip on Sunday, the Nuggets fell to the reigning NBA Champions, the Boston Celtics, 110-103. Despite a near triple-double from Nikola Jokic, Boston won the game due to their free throw shooting.
Returning to Denver for a quick two-game home stand, the Nuggets matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday looking to avoid a losing streak. While the Nuggets have been battling minor injuries as of late, recent news indicates they'll be without a key player for nearly a month.
The Nuggets have announced that second-year guard Julian Strawther suffered a left knee sprain against the Celtics and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Strawther has broken into Denver's rotation in his second season, averaging 9.4 points in 22.1 minutes per night for the Nuggets.
A tough blow to Denver's rotation that is still dealing with injury concerns to forward Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets will likely rely more on second-year guard Jalen Pickett, who saw an increased role when Russell Westbrook was sidelined.
Given Denver's position in the standings and how close the second through fifth seeds are in the Western Conference, the Strawther news could lead to them falling out of a top four seed and losing home-court advantage in the first round.
