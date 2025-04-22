Key Denver Nuggets Starter Reveals Injury vs Clippers in Game 2
The Denver Nuggets suffered a heartbreaking Game 2 loss against the LA Clippers, falling 105-102. After a thrilling Game 1 that saw the Nuggets come out on top, the Clippers have now evened the series, 1-1.
Nikola Jokic led the way with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists, notching his 19th playoff triple-double. However, it wasn't enough for Kawhi Leonard, who put up 39 points on 15-of-19 shooting.
Aside from Jokic, Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. had a major bounceback performance, putting up 15 points and 15 rebounds on 6-of-11 shooting. The 26-year-old had a rough Game 1, scoring just three points on poor efficiency.
Unfortunately, news got even worse for Denver following the loss, as Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN reported that Porter Jr. suffered a “joint sprain" on his left shoulder after a turnover late in the game. The forward said he had "never felt pain like that before."
It's important to note that Porter Jr. mentioned that he would be alright, which helps with any worry regarding his stats for Game 3. The injury happened with just over a minute left in the game, when he dove for the ball. Clippers guard Kris Dunn, who was also going for the ball, fell on Porter Jr., resulting in the awkward injury.
The Nuggets head to the Intuit Dome to face the Clippers in Game 3. LA's two-game home stand will be crucial for the momentum, as the series is guaranteed to head back to Denver given the 1-1 split.
