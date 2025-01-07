Key Starter Ruled OUT for Celtics-Nuggets

Inside The Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics have released their injury reports.

Jan 1, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the second half at Ball Arena.
Jan 1, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the second half at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in a battle of the last two NBA champions. Winning the title in 2023, Denver was eliminated in the Western Conference Semifinals last season. As for the Celtics, they bounced back from a heartbreaking Eastern Conference Finals loss in 2023 to win it all last season.

Entering play on Tuesday, Boston owns the second best record in the Eastern Conference at 26-10. The Nuggets are 20-14, which ranks fourth in the Western Conference standings. 

Unfortunately, this contest will not come with both teams at full strength, as a key starter has been ruled out. 

Aaron Gordon and Jayson Tatum
Nov 11, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) after the game at TD Garden. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

While Boston has a clean injury report, the Nuggets remain without starting power forward Aaron Gordon. Gordon is dealing with a calf strain that has cost him the last six games. 

Veteran point guard Russell Westbrook has been starting in Gordon’s absence, and the Nuggets have gone 4-2 with that new lineup. Westbrook is 10-3 overall as a starter this season. The Nuggets enter this game having split a two-game mini series with the San Antonio Spurs. Looking to make it consecutive victories, Denver will be tested by the defending champions on Tuesday night. 

This game will be nationally televised on TNT, and projects to be one of the more exciting regular season matchups on the NBA schedule.

Nikola Jokic and Jayson Tatum were named NBA Player of the Week for their respective conferences, and will face off on Tuesday. Each star led their team to a 3-1 record the past week while putting up some big numbers.

