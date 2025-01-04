Inside The Nuggets

Key Starter Ruled OUT for Nuggets-Spurs

The Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs have released their injury reports.

Joey Linn

Apr 2, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) tip off as forward Cedi Osman (16) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) look on in the first quarter at Ball Arena.
Apr 2, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) tip off as forward Cedi Osman (16) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) look on in the first quarter at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs played one of the more exciting games of this NBA regular season on Friday night. The center battle between Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama certainly did not disappoint.

Finishing with 35 points and 18 rebounds in the winning effort, Wembanyama also had some impressive defensive plays against his counterpart. Jokic finished with 41 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists, but needed 36 field goal attempts to get there.

Fans are in for a treat, because the same two teams are facing off again Saturday night. Like Friday’s matchup, a key starter remains ruled out. 

Victor Wembanyama and Aaron Gordon
Apr 12, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Nuggets have released their injury report for this game, and Aaron Gordon is once again ruled out with a right calf strain. This same right calf cost Gordon time earlier in the season, as the former fourth overall pick has appeared in just 17 games this season. 

Russell Westbrook has been starting in Gordon’s absence, and has done a great job doing so. Nuggets head coach Michael Malone will have a starting lineup decision to make once this team gets fully healthy. 

For now, Denver will continue rolling with the starting group of Westbrook, Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., and Jokic. This group and the rest of Denver‘s rotation will look to do a better job of slowing down Wembanyama and the Spurs’ attack on Saturday night.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News