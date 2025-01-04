Key Starter Ruled OUT for Nuggets-Spurs
The Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs played one of the more exciting games of this NBA regular season on Friday night. The center battle between Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama certainly did not disappoint.
Finishing with 35 points and 18 rebounds in the winning effort, Wembanyama also had some impressive defensive plays against his counterpart. Jokic finished with 41 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists, but needed 36 field goal attempts to get there.
Fans are in for a treat, because the same two teams are facing off again Saturday night. Like Friday’s matchup, a key starter remains ruled out.
The Nuggets have released their injury report for this game, and Aaron Gordon is once again ruled out with a right calf strain. This same right calf cost Gordon time earlier in the season, as the former fourth overall pick has appeared in just 17 games this season.
Russell Westbrook has been starting in Gordon’s absence, and has done a great job doing so. Nuggets head coach Michael Malone will have a starting lineup decision to make once this team gets fully healthy.
For now, Denver will continue rolling with the starting group of Westbrook, Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., and Jokic. This group and the rest of Denver‘s rotation will look to do a better job of slowing down Wembanyama and the Spurs’ attack on Saturday night.
