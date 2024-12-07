Key Starters Ruled OUT for Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards
The Denver Nuggets need to secure a confident win against the shorthanded Washington Wizards tonight, but Denver will be very shorthanded themselves as they enter the game.
When the day began, Denver had Aaron Gordon listed as probable on the injury report and Jamal Murray listed as questionable. The team has seen numerous players get downgraded before the game and has five players listed as out due to injury.
Aaron Gordon has been downgraded from probable out, and Jamal Murray has been downgraded from questionable to out due to a right hamstring inflammation. Additionally, Dario Saric, DaRon Holmes II, and Vlatko Cancar are all listed as out.
Even without both Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray, the Denver Nuggets should be able to beat the Washington Wizards tonight. Washington has eight players listed as out due to injury, including Kyle Kuzma, Corey Kispert, Malcolm Brogdon, and Saddiq Bey. Jordan Poole is one of the team's only key players available against the Nuggets.
While it's unfair to say, Nikola Jokic being available should be enough for the Nuggets to win against the Wizards tonight. Jokic is a three-time MVP and voted as the best player in the NBA for a reason. He will also have the assistance of Michael Porter Jr., Russell Westbrook and Christian Braun tonight.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. EST tonight.
