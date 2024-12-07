Key Starters Ruled OUT for Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards

Injury Update ahead of tonight's game against the Wizards:



AVAILABLE:

Christian Braun (Right Quad Contusion)



OUT:

Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Strain)

Jamal Murray (Right Hamstring Inflammation)

Dario Šarić (Left Ankle Sprain)

DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)

Vlatko… pic.twitter.com/dbd15WM6jV