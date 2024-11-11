Kyrie Irving's Honest Statement After Nuggets-Mavericks
The Denver Nuggets picked up their fifth-straight win on Sunday night, defeating the Dallas Mavericks despite a 43-point explosion from Kyrie Irving.
Nikola Jokic made history in this game, becoming the first player ever to record his stat line of 37 points, 18 rebounds, and 15 assists. Jokic was one of six Nuggets players in double figures, including Michael Porter Jr. who hit the game-winning shot.
It was a nice move from Porter, who got around Irving and hit the one-handed shot with the clock running down. This gave Denver a 122-120 lead, which ended up being the game's final score.
Speaking after the game, Irving made an honest statement on his individual performance and Porter’s game-winner.
"Yeah, it was an empty performance," Irving said of his play (via Grant Afsesth of Sportskeeda). "It feels good to get some shots to go in, it was a great and efficient game."
On Porter’s shot, Irving added, “But at the end of the day, I closed out to Michael [Porter Jr.], kept him down and on his right hand. I ran him off the three-point line, but he just got in that lane and had a nice floater.”
Irving continued, saying of the Mavericks' defense, "But our defensive scheme could be better. We just got to keep talking to each other, but I do feel like our communication was great tonight. Especially when we were making mistakes, we would come up with a good rhythm."
This loss dropped Dallas to an even 5-5 on the season, which is not where it expected to be through 10 games after making the NBA Finals last season.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player