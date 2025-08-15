Inside The Nuggets

Lakers Analyst Explains Possible Nikola Jokic Trade to Los Angeles

Could the three-time MVP team up with Luka Doncic in Los Angeles?

Apr 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball under pressure from Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the first quarter during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers had their delusions fed by Nico Harrison and the Dallas Mavericks gifting them Luka Doncic, so, naturally, Lakers fans that will happen with every superstar moving forward.

However, they are the Lakers, the NBA's most prestigious franchise. And with the majority ownership changing hands, they should be more than willing to open the checkbooks now. So, who is the next superstar they'll chase?

Dan Woike of The Athletic was asked if Giannis Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokic could be realistic options in the future, and he didn't seem too positive about that.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic
May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) runs down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

"Do I think either is realistic as a trade target? No, not really," Woike wrote. "The market would need to be way suppressed by a player saying they would simply walk to the Lakers in free agency so 28 other teams shouldn’t even consider bidding, and still the Lakers’ offer would be thin."

If either of the two multi-time MVP winners could be traded, Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to be the likelier option. The Milwaukee Bucks look like a sinking ship with no life rafts, and there were a lot of rumors around Antetokounmpo all offseason, but he's decided to see it through for now. But make no mistake, he wants to win.

If the Bucks start slow this season, it wouldn't be surprising at all to see Antetokounmpo traded at the deadline for a haul of draft picks that can help the franchise restart. Their second-best player is Myles Turner, and their best perimeter player is... Gary Trent Jr.? Kevin Porter Jr.? Those aren't exactly confidence-inspiring options.

The Denver Nuggets Aren't Out of the Clear Yet

Although Antetokounmpo may be the likelier of the two superstars to be moved, in no way should the Denver Nuggets feel safe. They've done a great job this offseason of retooling around Nikola Jokic, sending out the bloated contracts of Michael Porter Jr. and Dario Saric to get back Cam Johnson and Jonas Valanciunas in trades while opening space to sign Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bruce Brown.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) speaks with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic
Mar 17, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) speaks with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

With that being said, Jokic is still great friends with Luka Doncic, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the two play together eventually. Jokic declined a contract extension this offseason, but he still has two years and a player option remaining, so it isn't the biggest concern yet. But if the Nuggets don't continue to put quality teams around him, maybe he retires to his horse farm early or goes elsewhere.

AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

