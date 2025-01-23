Lakers Legend Makes Strong Nikola Jokic Statement
While many fans in the NBA want to debate who the best big man in the league is between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid, Shaquille O'Neal has heard enough of that argument.
After the Denver Nuggets defeated the Philadelphia 76ers this week, Shaq gave the highest form of praise to Nikola Jokic on Inside the NBA.
Joker, no matter what happens, is the best big man in the league by far," Shaq said emphatically. "Period. Nobody else in the conversation."
While Shaq didn't explicitly state it, his words are very clearly a statement toward Joel Embiid, especially since the Nuggets were facing the 76ers. Embiid has not been available to play in Denver against Jokic since November 8, 2019.
Shaq continued his praise for Jokic by giving him a custom-created "Big Man Alliance" championship belt. It was a gesture that earned a rare smile and laugh out of Jokic.
Jokic has reached a level of dominance where even older NBA legends who typically critique current players can't help but praise him. Players like Shaquille O'Neal or James Worthy aren't the easiest to get praise out of. For Jokic to reach such a level of dominance that even former legends revere him, is one of the highest forms of praise.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Sacramento Kings next at 9:00 p.m. EST.
