Lakers Make Bronny James Decision Before Nuggets Game
While many fans want to see Bronny James succeed in the world of basketball, he isn't quite there yet as an NBA player. Regardless, he's making progress.
On Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz, Bronny spent some time on the court, where he scored 9 points and 1 assist in 75/67/50 shootings from the field. He received eight minutes of playing time, which is actually the third-most he's received in his young career thus far. Nine points was also his new NBA career high.
Bronny didn't receive any playing time against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night, and it looks like he won't be receiving any against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night either.
The Los Angeles Lakers have made the decision to send Bronny James back to the G League before the team's pivotal matchup against the Denver Nuggets.
If Wednesday's numbers mean anything, it's that Bronny's time in the G League is working. He's been a great player in the G League, averaging 22.6 points a game thus far.
If there's one major criticism that many have of Bronny's game in the NBA, it's that he's not aggressive enough on the court. That isn't the case in the G League, and it could hopefully translate into his NBA game in the near future. If anything, Bronny has been fearless in the G League.
The perfect display of Bronny's transformation into becoming more confident and aggressive was in late January when he hammered a dunk against the Rip City Remix.
Bronny won't receive any playing time against the Nuggets, but that shouldn't make Saturday night's game any less entertaining.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. EST on Saturday.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers