Large Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Warriors:



PROBABLE:

Christian Braun (Left Foot Inflammation)



QUESTIONABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Right Elbow Contusion/Left Ankle Impingement)

Jamal Murray (Right Ankle Sprain)

Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Injury Management/Left Ankle… pic.twitter.com/AunYoPUCoC