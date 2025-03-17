Large Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are on the road for the next four games, and their first stop is in California where they take on the red-hot Golden State Warriors in a marquee matchup.
Monday's game will be the second of three meetings between the two teams. The Nuggets won their prior meeting in a tightly contested game that ended in a final score of 119-115. Nikola Jokic led Denver with 38 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals on 58/75/78 shooting splits.
The Nuggets winning Monday's game would mean they take the season series against the Warriors, which is pivotal in the Western Conference standings.
The Denver Nuggets have seven players listed on their injury report: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Trey Alexander, Christian Braun, DaRon Holmes II, and Julian Strawther.
Nikola Jokic is QUESTIONABLE with a right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement.
Jamal Murray is QUESTIONABLE with a right ankle sprain.
Aaron Gordon is QUESTIONABLE with a right calf injury.
Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way contract, Christian Braun is probable with left foot inflammation, DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair, and Julian Strawther is out with a left knee sprain.
The Warriors have four players listed on the report: Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Brandin Podziemski, and Quinten Post.
Stephen Curry is QUESTIONABLE with a right lower back strain.
Gary Payton II is available with a bilateral nasal bone fracture, Brandin Podziemski is out with a bilateral lower back strain, and Quinten Post is questionable with right ankle soreness.
The Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers