Latest Report on Lakers, Nuggets Trade for Raptors Star
Just two seasons ago, Bruce Brown was one of the most important players on a championship Denver Nuggets squad and was the best bench player in all of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
After the season ended, Brown signed a two-year, $45 million contract with the Indiana Pacers and then was moved to the Toronto Raptors shortly after. Now, it looks like Brown's time with the Raptors may be coming to an end.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Toronto Raptors are very motivated to trade Bruce Brown as both the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers have interest.
"The Raptors are very motivated to move Brown and his $23 million salary, sources said, in hopes of growing the return from trading Pascal Siakam to Indiana on Jan. 17, 2024," Fischer said. "Brown arrived in Toronto as the largest salary component from that deal, alongside three future first-round picks, to land Siakam with the Pacers."
When it comes to specific interest from the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets, Fischer said the Nuggets would "love" a reunion with Brown.
"The Lakers were a leading destination for Brown two summers ago, sources said, before Brown secured his stunning two-year, $45 million balloon contract from the Pacers," Fischer said. "Another team, fittingly, to keep in mind for Brown on the buyout market — if it gets that far — would be Denver. The Nuggets, sources say, would love a reunion with the veteran swingman affectionately known as Brucey B."
The NBA trade deadline is just a few short weeks away, but both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets will be two major teams to watch during it.
