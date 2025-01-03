Inside The Nuggets

Latest Report on Potential Jimmy Butler to Denver Nuggets Trade

The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat remain involved in NBA trade rumors.

Joey Linn

Jun 1, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shake hands before the game in game one of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena.
Jun 1, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shake hands before the game in game one of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler wants a trade. Expected to enter free agency after this season, Butler has a player option that gives him a level of leverage. That said, if the Heat feel financial flexibility is more valuable than what teams are offering for their All-Star forward, there is leverage on their end as well.

One team that continues to come up in trade rumors surrounding Butler is the Denver Nuggets. Sitting at 19-13, Denver has been trending in the right direction after a slow start to the year, and sits just two losses back from second in the Western Conference standings.

Could the 2023 NBA champions shake things up and bring in Butler?

Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reaches for the ball against Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half in game three of the 2023 NBA Finals at Kaseya Center. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Per a recent report from Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, talk around the league continues linking Butler to Denver.

Via Siegel: “While Denver has shot down all speculation regarding Porter's uncertain status with the team, talk amongst league circles still links a potential Butler trade to the Nuggets.”

It is important to note that speculation around the league does not indicate the actual plans of an organization. That said, it is interesting that a potential Butler to Denver deal reportedly remains something league circles are eyeing.

As Siegel noted, any Butler deal for Denver would likely require Michael Porter Jr., which is something the Nuggets have indicated no willingness to do. This makes sense, because parting with Porter and his shooting ability for another non-spacer would be a confusing move for a team already lacking three-point shooters.

While Butler is a better overall player than Porter, he is nine years older, has availability concerns, and has never been much of a shooting threat.

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

