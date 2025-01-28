Latest Report on Potential Major Nuggets-Bulls Trade
Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic has won three NBA MVP awards in the last four years but only has one championship to show for it. Building around Jokic has been somewhat successful for Denver, but still have room to improve around him.
The duo of Jokic and Jamal Murray has been lethal in the playoffs, and their regular season success has not been too far off. The Nuggets are 28-17 on the season with under two weeks until the trade deadline.
Pairing Murray and Jokic with a third star has been an interesting thought ahead of the deadline, and there are a few key names on the market.
One of the hottest commodities on the trade market and a potential target for the Nuggets has been Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine, who would create a talented, dynamic backcourt next to Murray.
Unfortunately for any fans wanting to see the high-flying Bulls star in Denver, the Denver Post's Bennett Durando reports that the Nuggets are unlikely to trade for LaVine.
"Ever since Denver’s interest in Zach LaVine became a talking point, Jamal Murray has provided a firm reminder that he already operates in that role for the Nuggets," Durando reports. "Even with the Nuggets rolling, [LaVine is] talented and versatile enough as a scorer to warrant consideration, especially if Chicago is agreeable to the idea of taking on Zeke Nnaji’s contract as salary-filler alongside Michael Porter Jr. But that seems unlikely as LaVine becomes an increasingly popular trade target, while back in Denver, Murray’s recent efficiency should render big-game hunting less of a priority."
LaVine, 29, has shown to be one of the most dangerous scorers in the NBA, with two All-Star appearances to show for it. While LaVine certainly deserves to be getting meaningful buckets on another team, the Nuggets will likely not be his next destination.
