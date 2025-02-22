LeBron James' Injury Status for Lakers vs Nuggets
Over the past few seasons, the Denver Nuggets facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers has become one of the premiere matchups of the NBA
Somehow, it remains one of the NBA's most anticipated matchups, despite the Denver Nuggets routinely dominating the Los Angeles Lakers. Denver currently has a five-game winning streak against the Lakers, not including an 8-1 playoff record in the last two back-to-back seasons.
This is a new Lakers team, though, and it seems like they'll be relatively healthy going into the battle. The Los Angeles Lakers have listed LeBron James as probable against the Denver Nuggets due to left foot injury management.
LeBron did miss the NBA All-Star game due to injury management, but he has not missed any games since returning from the break. On Thursday night, he just put up 40 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals on 58/50/100 shooting from the field.
One would have to imagine some level of fatigue should kick in with LeBron, considering Saturday night will be the third game in four nights, but he somehow refuses to get tired.
If the Los Angeles Lakers want to have any chance of beating the Nuggets, LeBron will have to bring his absolute best. Given Denver's dominance over the Lakers, LeBron wants to break that losing streak.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. EST on Saturday.
