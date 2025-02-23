LeBron James, Luka Doncic's Final Injury Status for Lakers-Nuggets
When the Los Angeles Lakers made a blockbuster trade to acquire superstar guard Luka Doncic, all fans could imagine was the insane duo between him and LeBron James that they created. But, the Lakers are just 1-2 with both James and Doncic on the court, including losses to the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets.
Doncic is a bona fide superstar, while James is typically noted as the greatest to ever play the game. The duo should not be struggling in any way, and the league is likely afraid of when they finally piece it together. The Lakers travel to face the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night, as Nikola Jokic and company are hoping their breakout game does not happen at Ball Arena.
While there was some uncertainty around whether or not James and Doncic would be suiting up on Saturday night in Denver, the Lakers have confirmed their final status. Doncic and James are both available for Saturday night, despite being listed on the injury report due to injury management.
Since joining the Lakers, Doncic is averaging 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in just 26.7 minutes per game. Doncic was under a strict minute restriction in his first two contests with LA, but that has been lifted coming out of the All-Star break.
James is averaging 24.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game this season, coming off a 40-point outburst against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. Saturday's star-studded matchup in Denver should be a great one.
