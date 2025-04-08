LeBron James' Message After Major Carmelo Anthony News
Carmelo Anthony may have had a rocky exit from the Denver Nuggets franchise, but he's still one of the biggest legends in the team's franchise history.
That resume as a legend only grew after the NBA announced that Carmelo Anthony was being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Throughout Anthony's career, he was a ten-time NBA All-Star, made six All-NBA teams, and won three Olympic gold medals for Team USA.
Anthony was a superstar for both the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks and arguably the greatest Team USA basketball player of all time. Among those who congratulated Anthony was his close friend LeBron James.
Via @KingJames: "CONGRATULATIONS MY BROTHER! PEACE GOD @carmeloanthony 🤝🏾🫡"
When Anthony was asked about the accomplishment himself, he gave a very sincere reaction.
"This is the greatest accomplishment that I ever will attain," Anthony said.
As a member for eight seasons with the Denver Nuggets, Anthony averaged 24.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on 46/31/80 shooting from the field.
As a member for seven seasons with the New York Knicks, Anthony averaged 24.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 44/37/83 shooting from the field.
Anthony may have never won an NBA championship, but being inducted to the Hall of Fame will be the highest honor of his career. It's a moment that both Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks fans should rejoice in.
