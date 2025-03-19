LeBron James' Official Injury Status for Lakers vs Nuggets

Inside The Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers have listed LeBron James on the injury report against the Denver Nuggets

Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) hug before the game at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers rivalry has seemingly become must-watch TV, especially after the Lakers landed Luka Doncic to make the matchup feature two of the top international talents in the NBA. With the Nuggets leading the regular season series 2-1, Denver has a chance to take the series win on the Lakers' home floor.

Set to be broadcast on ESPN, both teams find themselves dealing with some unfortunate injury situations ahead of Wednesday's game. With several key players battling injuries, the recent injury report indicates the Lakers will be shorthanded with one of their star players being sidelined.

Still dealing with a groin injury that has kept him out of the last four games, LeBron James will be out Wednesday night against the Nuggets. With the Western Conference standings being as close as they are now, every game matters down the stretch for both sides.

In his 22nd season in the league, James is averaging 25.0 points, 8.5 assists, and 8.2 rebounds. James needs just seven more games played this season to hopefully extend his All-NBA streak to 21 straight seasons.

With tip-off set for 10:00 p.m. EST, the Lakers and Nuggets still await final statuses from other key players as they look for a marquee win in a primetime matchup. Without James, the Lakers will need a full-team effort like they had in their narrow loss to Denver last week.

