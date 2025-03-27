Inside The Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers Legend Makes Strong Nikola Jokic Statement

Los Angeles Lakers Magic Johnson reacted to Nikola Jokic's amazing pass

Farbod Esnaashari

Mar 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) on the bench in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Mar 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) on the bench in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is a once-in-a-generation basketball player.

At only 30 years old, Jokic is a one-time NBA champion, one-time NBA Finals MVP, three-time NBA MVP, seven-time NBA All-Star, and four-time All-NBA First Team member. He's a rare type of player that can earn praise from other NBA legends, including Magic Johnson.

When the Denver Nuggets faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, Jokic made one of the most amazing passes of the season in a moment that went viral immediately.

Jokic's phenomenal passing earned praise from one of the NBA's greatest passers, Magic Johnson. The Los Angeles Lakers legend even called Jokic the best player in the NBA.

"Reminds me of a pass I made back in the day against Utah 😂 The Joker’s passing and ability to score anywhere on the basketball court makes him the best player in the NBA along with Giannis!"

It's very rare to see a modern-day NBA player like Jokic earn the praise of players like Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, and Charles Barkley. It's the type of rareified air that Jokic has placed himself in with his sustained level of excellence.

The fact that Nikola Jokic is only 30 years old and not injury-prone means that his potential to grow even more can continue to grow.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic
Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

After Wednesday's win against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Denver Nuggets have an overall record of 46-28, which is good for the third seed.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic’s Insane Pass in Nuggets vs Bucks Goes Viral

New Starting Lineup in Nuggets vs Bucks Game

Is Nikola Jokic Playing? Final Nuggets vs Bucks Injury Report

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

11-year veteran inside of NBA arenas. Published for ESPN, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and FanNation. Follow @Farbod_E on Twitter.

Home/News