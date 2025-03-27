Los Angeles Lakers Legend Makes Strong Nikola Jokic Statement
Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is a once-in-a-generation basketball player.
At only 30 years old, Jokic is a one-time NBA champion, one-time NBA Finals MVP, three-time NBA MVP, seven-time NBA All-Star, and four-time All-NBA First Team member. He's a rare type of player that can earn praise from other NBA legends, including Magic Johnson.
When the Denver Nuggets faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, Jokic made one of the most amazing passes of the season in a moment that went viral immediately.
Jokic's phenomenal passing earned praise from one of the NBA's greatest passers, Magic Johnson. The Los Angeles Lakers legend even called Jokic the best player in the NBA.
"Reminds me of a pass I made back in the day against Utah 😂 The Joker’s passing and ability to score anywhere on the basketball court makes him the best player in the NBA along with Giannis!"
It's very rare to see a modern-day NBA player like Jokic earn the praise of players like Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, and Charles Barkley. It's the type of rareified air that Jokic has placed himself in with his sustained level of excellence.
The fact that Nikola Jokic is only 30 years old and not injury-prone means that his potential to grow even more can continue to grow.
After Wednesday's win against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Denver Nuggets have an overall record of 46-28, which is good for the third seed.
