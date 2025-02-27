Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Game Draws Big Attention
The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets matched up on Saturday night, a highly-anticipated contest featuring some of the NBA's top talents. From the Lakers' new duo of Luka Doncic and LeBron James to Denver's Nikola Jokic, it was expected this game would draw a lot of attention and viewership.
In terms of the game, it was the Lakers the whole way as they captured the 123-100 win, with the Nuggets not ever holding a lead the entire contest. Regardless, fans tuned in to the broadcast as ESPN Press Room released a report showing the astonishing numbers of viewership from Saturday night.
The broadcast on ABC for the Lakers-Nuggets drew an average of 2.87 million viewers, peaking at 3.35 million active viewers. Additionally, Nielsen reported that it was the most-watched program of the night across all of television.
While James's name has always been influential in terms of viewership, the additional global stardom of Jokic and Doncic helped elevate the game to another level. Even though the game wasn't even close, fans tuned in to see all the stars on display.
For those looking for the next matchup between the two teams, they'll have to wait till March 14th when the Lakers revisit Denver before finishing the season series on March 19th in Los Angeles. The regular season series is currently tied at one win each.
