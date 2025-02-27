Inside The Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Game Draws Big Attention

The ratings from the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets game reveal high viewership

Liam Willerup

Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) chases down a loose ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) chases down a loose ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets matched up on Saturday night, a highly-anticipated contest featuring some of the NBA's top talents. From the Lakers' new duo of Luka Doncic and LeBron James to Denver's Nikola Jokic, it was expected this game would draw a lot of attention and viewership.

In terms of the game, it was the Lakers the whole way as they captured the 123-100 win, with the Nuggets not ever holding a lead the entire contest. Regardless, fans tuned in to the broadcast as ESPN Press Room released a report showing the astonishing numbers of viewership from Saturday night.

The broadcast on ABC for the Lakers-Nuggets drew an average of 2.87 million viewers, peaking at 3.35 million active viewers. Additionally, Nielsen reported that it was the most-watched program of the night across all of television.

While James's name has always been influential in terms of viewership, the additional global stardom of Jokic and Doncic helped elevate the game to another level. Even though the game wasn't even close, fans tuned in to see all the stars on display.

For those looking for the next matchup between the two teams, they'll have to wait till March 14th when the Lakers revisit Denver before finishing the season series on March 19th in Los Angeles. The regular season series is currently tied at one win each.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News