Luka Doncic's Honest Statement After Lakers-Nuggets
After going just 1-2 in his first three games with the Los Angeles Lakers, 25-year-old superstar guard Luka Doncic made a statement on Saturday night. In a huge matchup against the red-hot Denver Nuggets, Doncic had his best game as a Laker by far, dropping 32 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals on 10-22 shooting from the field and 4-9 from deep.
Doncic struggled in his first three games after getting traded to LA, but the connection between him and LeBron James was undeniable on Saturday night, picking up a dominant 123-100 win to end Denver's nine-game win streak.
Directly following the huge win in Denver, Doncic talked about how great it felt to finally play like himself and break his cold streak as a Laker.
"Finally feel like myself a little bit," Doncic said. "Playing this game, this is what I love. Just finally being myself a little bit, that's why I was smiling all game. I think we still got a lot of improvement."
"This is my fourth game," Doncic continued. "Chemistry takes time. You saw today that it's getting better, every day it's getting better... Hard, different, but I'm happy to be playing basketball. Every day is going to get better for me. I'm happy to be here. I'm happy for the new journey."
Doncic has been known as one of the top players in the league for six consecutive seasons already and is coming off an NBA Finals appearance with the Dallas Mavericks. While the Lakers have a few holes in their roster, a duo of Doncic and James showed on Saturday night that they are very capable of a deep postseason run.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers