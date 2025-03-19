Luka Doncic's Injury Status for Lakers vs Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers are set for another matchup on Wednesday night.
The Nuggets are entering Wednesday's game following a nine-point victory over the Golden State Warriors, despite star duo Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray being sidelined due to injuries.
The Lakers on the other hand are entering this game on a two-game winning streak with wins over the Phoenix Suns and the San Antonio Spurs. In the game against the Spurs on Monday, Austin Reaves finished with 30 points to help secure a 16-point victory, while superstar guard Luka Doncic had a great game with a team-high 14 assists.
The two teams have already played three times with the Nuggets winning two of them and the Lakers winning one. This is the final time the teams will play in the regular season.
Unfortunately for the Lakers, Doncic is listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday’s game. However, he is listed as probable due to a right ankle sprain, which is a great sign for the Lakers who are desperate for Doncic to suit up while co-star LeBron James is sidelined with a groin strain.
Doncic is averaging 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 7.9 assists with 44/35/77 shooting splits so far this season. Doncic’s presence has been felt since joining the Lakers around the trade deadline, and LA is much better when he is available and playing at his best.
The Lakers and Nuggets are set to face off at 10:00 p.m. EST in LA.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers