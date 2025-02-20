Massive Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Hornets:



PROBABLE:

Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Injury Management)

Jamal Murray (Left Knee Inflammation)

Michael Porter Jr. (Left Hamstring Strain)



OUT:

Peyton Watson (Right Knee Sprain)

DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon… pic.twitter.com/jMecDbbp7V