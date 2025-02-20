Massive Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. The Nuggets are currently sitting on a league-high eight-game win streak and look to push it to nine against a Hornets team that just beat the Los Angeles Lakers.
This will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Nuggets were able to secure a 107-104 win in their last meeting. Nikola Jokic led the way with 28 points, 13 rebounds, 17 assists, 4 steals, and 1 block also securing a triple-double on 53/29/89 shooting splits.
The Nuggets have six players listed on their injury report: Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, and Peyton Watson.
Jamal Murray is listed as PROBABLE with left knee inflammation.
Aaron Gordon is PROBABLE with right calf injury management.
Michael Porter Jr. is PROBABLE with a left hamstring strain.
Vlatko Cancar is out with left knee surgery rehabilitation, DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair, and Peyton Watson is out with a right knee sprain.
The Hornets have seven players listed on their injury report: LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, Brandon Miller, Josh Okogie, Grant Williams, Mark Williams, and DaQuan Jeffries.
LaMelo Ball is OUT due to right ankle injury management.
Tre Mann is out due to a disc injury, Brandon Miller is out due to a hamstring injury, Josh Okogie is out due to a hamstring injury, Grant Williams is out due to return to competition conditioning, Mark Williams is out due to return to competition conditioning, and DaQuan Jeffries is questionable with a right knee injury.
The Denver Nuggets and Charlotte Hornets will face off Thursday at 9:00 p.m. EST.
